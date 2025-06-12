Man charged after dog viciously attacks teenager in Washington County

An 18-year-old is recovering after needing multiple surgeries from a vicious dog attack in Washington County. Court records reveal the dog dragged the victim 35 feet across a road. Now the animal's owner is facing multiple charges.

As Anastacialisa Hartley, who goes by Ana, looked at her injuries on her arm and hand at her home in Charleroi, she was reminded of the special moments she missed earlier this month, from her 18th birthday to her high school graduation. Instead, she was in a hospital bed recovering from fractures and hundreds of stitches.

"I'm supposed to be having my 18th summer, you know, out of school, graduated. Can't do nothing," Hartley said.

It was May 31 and she was babysitting her godson Nico on Second Street in Centerville.

"Felt like I was going to die," Hartley said.

He was riding his bike when she suddenly heard a loud sound.

"I heard like a chain going across, like, a road or concrete," Hartley said.

Seconds later, a pit bull mix jumped on the 5-year-old.

"I grabbed the dog by his collar, and I told my godson to run," Hartley said.

However, the dog started attacking her.

"I literally seen the dog grab my hand right here, and was shaking its head like this, like it was literally on a dog toy," Hartley said.

(Photo: Anastacialisa Hartley)

She screamed, and closed her eyes, numb to the pain, until the owner Troy Bradey ran out, put the dog in a headlock and brought it back to his house.

At that moment, Sarah Harvey and another neighbor ran over.

"At the time, I just knew that if that was me laying on the ground, I would want someone to spring into action," Harvey said.

They called 911 and wrapped Hartley's injuries in towels to try to stop the bleeding until first responders arrived along with Nico's mom and Hartley's cousin, Tamara Lowden.

"If it wasn't for her, she probably would be dead," Lowden said.

Now as Hartley and loved ones reflect, the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law charged 36-year-old Bradey with a misdemeanor for a dog attack causing serious injury or death, and dozens of citations for failing to license his dog and to get its vaccinations.

"The carelessness is what is really bothering us. It could have been prevented," Lowden said.

As for the dog, the owner decided to euthanize it.