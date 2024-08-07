Doctors optimistic about results from new Alzheimer's drug infusions

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- On Wednesday, Independence Health System held a press conference at the Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg to give people who may be diagnosed with or already have Alzheimer's disease new hope and a positive path forward.

Between these healthcare systems' Westmoreland and Butler facilities, they have been treating Alzheimer's patients with infusions of two new drugs: lecanemab and donanemab-azbt.

"These are infusions that attack amyloid, amyloid beta peptide; it's a type of protein that we believe is causative in Alzheimer's disease," said Dr. Mary Elizabeth Kovacik Eicher, the Director of Neurosciences for Independence Health System. "It collects in the brain and these infusions go in and attack that amyloid. So, we believe that they are attacking the cause of the diseases."

With any drug treatment, there can be side effects, but the results of these infusions have been promising.

Doctors stress that this isn't a cure for Alzheimer's, but rather an effective step in treatment that, for some, will buy them more time at a normal life.

One person seeing those positive effects is 57-year-old Christine Lieb from Scottdale. She had a myriad of problems after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's a few years ago, but she says that she is so grateful for these treatments, and she can't wait for her next infusion coming up on Aug. 12.

"Once I have it, I feel 100% better," Lieb said. "People around me, even my brother, and everybody says you look better, you feel better, and he says you can't see it, but the people around you are able to see it, and you just look like a whole different person."

Patients wishing to be evaluated by Independence Health System can contact their memory clinic.

Patients can contact the Butler memory clinic at 724-431-1613. The phone number for the Westmoreland memory clinic is 724-261-5619.