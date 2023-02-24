Zappala details moments leading up to Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire's shooting death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala detailed on Friday what led up to the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire last month.

Zappala walked through evidence that would have been used against alleged shooter Aaron Lamont Swan if he hasn't been shot and killed by police.

The district attorney detailed Swan's history, hinting that he shouldn't have even been on the streets.

Swan already had a record in 2014 when he was arrested for discharging a gun and running from police officers in East Liberty. But in exchange for guilty pleas for reckless endangerment, he was only given probation.

The same year he was arrested again with co-defendant Juston Bonner and charged in the shooting death of Leonard Young. This time in return for his cooperation, Swan struck a plea deal and the judge sentenced him to three to six years for robbery and conspiracy.

But just two years later, he was out on the street, arrested for drug sales and given probation yet again.

Police sources say when Swan shot and killed McIntire on Monday, there were three outstanding warrants for his arrest. One for a probation violation, another for breaking into cars on the South Side in November and stealing a Glock and a third for a domestic assault in Penn Hills on Christmas Day.

On Jan. 1, state police saw Swan on Route 28 near Cheswick, but he fled their traffic stop.

The next day, Swan led law enforcement on a chase. Harrison Township police got his car but Swan fled on foot. He was spotted by police around 2 p.m. near the Brackenridge-Tarentum border and gunfire was exchanged at two locations, where McIntire was killed and a Tarentum officer was injured. He then fled to Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood where there was another shootout and Swan was shot and killed.

During the over hour-long press conference, Zappala went over body camera footage, photos and even audio from the different scenes.

He expressed frustration at the court system, calling it a revolving door for some people who end up back on the street, not solving the problem of violence.

"We're big on giving people a second chance and I'm all for that. But when you come in and commit another crime, you should be sticking around a little bit, especially if that crime involves violence or the use of a weapon," Zappala said.

Zappala said Swan had six guns, none of which belonged to him, that he used in the shootouts.