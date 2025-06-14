Inaugural "DinoFest" takes over Carnegie Museum of Natural History

The prehistoric beasts on display at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History got their moment in the spotlight on Saturday morning as part of the inaugural "DinoFest" event.

Free with admission, the celebration included the scenes, insights, activities for all ages, and live discussions from dinosaur experts.

With the new Jurassic World Rebirth movie coming out on July 2, experts also spoke about how they consult for Hollywood movies.

"It's just an absolute celebration of all things paleontology. We have hands-on activities, we have sit-down talks with collections managers, paleontologists, we're live-streaming a dig, we've got a live sculptor here. Truly, this is one of the biggest and most fun events that we've had this year," said Stuart McNiell, Senior Manager of Public Programs for the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

Also part of the event, guests got to take a behind-the-scenes, never-before-seen look at a new velociraptor before it's officially put on display.