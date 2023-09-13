Before music, Diddy says he wanted to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rapper Diddy said he got into music because his plans of playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't work out.

Up on stage accepting his award for Global Icon on Tuesday night, Diddy reflected on his career path, saying he grew up watching MTV and "I wished one day I could be up there."

He said he became a paper boy at 12 years old before setting his sights on the Steelers.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't notice but I planned on being a football player and my leg got broke the last year and I got depressed and I would be in the clubs dancing in New York doing my 'Diddy Bop.' And then people would see me and they would cast me for videos and that's how I fell in love with the music industry."

The Steelers may not have noticed him then, but they noticed him Tuesday night, replying to a social media post about his VMA win with a high five emoji and black and gold hearts.

Diddy performed at the VMAs for the first time since 2005 on Tuesday, breaking out some of his biggest hits like "Bad Boy for Life" and "Mo Money Mo Problems."