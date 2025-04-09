Thieves allegedly steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from DICK'S Sporting Goods in Hempfield Township

The DICK's Sporting Goods in Hempfield Township was targeted over the weekend by a group of shoplifters.

Thieves stormed the store and took off with handfuls of merchandise worth thousands of dollars, and Pennsylvania State Police are saying this wasn't the only retail store in the area they have stolen from.

Trooper Stephen Limani says that so far, they have been able to apprehend 18-year-old Hussein A. Hassan, one of the three alleged robbers after they traced the crew's getaway car to a residence in Pittsburgh.

"Once we were able to take him into custody," said Limani, "we were able to get a search of the residence." "And once we were inside the residence, we found clothing that was from Macy's, and through the course of our investigation, it was determined that it was from the Macy's at the Westmoreland Mall. I believe there was about $800 worth of merchandise from the Macy's and then approximately $2,000 in merchandise that we recovered that appears to be from the DICK'S store."

According to Limani, both retailers are sharing surveillance videos and helping with the investigation. And while the other two suspects are still at large, Hassan is being charged with felony retail theft and is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Above all, Limani is thankful that no one was hurt, and he says that if anyone finds themself in a situation like this when they are out shopping or even at work, the best practice is to stay back and call for help.

"I don't think it's very safe for one merchant to try and stop somebody," Limani said. "The last thing you want to do is put yourself in harm's way. If you could be a really good witness to what's taking place, immediately calling 911, there is a very good chance that we may have a police officer that is close to that area, and we can intercept them before they even leave the store."

While this is an ongoing investigation, Hassan is apparently helping the police to locate the others who were involved in this crime. If anybody has any information about this case, they are encouraged to call the state police at 724-832-3288.