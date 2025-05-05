Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush arrested on assault charges

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush was arrested Sunday on assault charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident at his home in Bell Acres Borough.

According to court paperwork, Bush's girlfriend told police the two got into an argument at the home Sunday morning.

Police say his girlfriend told officers that during the argument, Bush pinned her against a massage table in the home and smashed her cell phone.

Bush admitted to officers that he smashed the phone but denied getting physical with her, police said.

The charges Bush is facing are simple assault and harassment. He's due to face a judge for a preliminary hearing later this month.

Bush played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for four seasons after being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan.

After leaving the Steelers, Bush played one season with the Seattle Seahawks and last year, started ten games for the Cleveland Browns.

Earlier this year, Bush signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal to return to Cleveland.