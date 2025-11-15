Man dead after domestic incident involving gunfire in Derry Township, state police say

A man has died after a domestic incident involving gunfire in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, officials say.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers and Latrobe police officers responded to a reported domestic incident involving gunfire on Saturday along James Street in Derry Township, authorities said.

The man accused of firing the weapon died at the scene, state police said via social media. He was later identified as 28-year-old Ryan Huinker, according to county coroner Tim Carson.

No other injuries were reported, and police said there is no threat to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.