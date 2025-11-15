Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after domestic incident involving gunfire in Derry Township, state police say

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man has died after a domestic incident involving gunfire in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, officials say.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers and Latrobe police officers responded to a reported domestic incident involving gunfire on Saturday along James Street in Derry Township, authorities said.

The man accused of firing the weapon died at the scene, state police said via social media. He was later identified as 28-year-old Ryan Huinker, according to county coroner Tim Carson.

No other injuries were reported, and police said there is no threat to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue