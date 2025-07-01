Derry Borough public pool to remain open despite lifeguard shortage

The public pool in Derry Borough will follow a modified schedule this summer amid a lifeguard shortage.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Derry Borough Council voted to close the pool one day per week, saving the borough $500 per week. Residents and pool pass holders said they are ecstatic that the pool is not closing.

"It's the best-kept secret," Derry resident Mary Repko said. "It's wonderful. It's families. People come with their kids, their grandkids, and it's a community because we get to know one another."

Derry Borough Council said this is all thanks to two people who donated $3,500.

"If you did not get that money from those two donors, where do you think you would be right now?" KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso asked.

"We probably would be either looking at closing other days or maybe even closing the entire season," Derry Borough Council President Barbara Phillips said.

"What people don't realize is how far that amount of money goes in a town like this, where our whole budget is $950,000," Derry Borough Council Member Nathan Bundy told those in attendance on Tuesday.

The pool will be closed on Mondays, the weakest day for attendance, because the borough only has six lifeguards. But they are all getting a pay increase. Now, first-year lifeguards will make $10.50 per hour and more for second and third years.

Lifeguards will also be reimbursed hundreds of dollars for their certifications or recertifications. The borough hopes all this will be enough to hire two to four more lifeguards.

For the people who bought $250 pool passes, the borough is offering a full refund or a 10 percent discount on concessions if the pass is kept.

"Food costs are up," Phillips said. "We have a full concession stand that a lot of other community pools don't have. We try to make the most of that."

The council president added that the borough doesn't need the pool to make money. It just wants it break even, but it has lost nearly $40,000 over the last three years.