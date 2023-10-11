Derry Borough Council votes to discontinue police K-9 program after Smoke's controversial death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Derry Borough residents continue to call for the resignations of several leaders after the sudden death of the police department's K-9.

In August, the borough's solicitor said K-9 Smoke had to be euthanized after he was allegedly attacked by another dog at its handler's home. Smoke's handler was Derry Borough Police Chief Randy Glick.

Since the incident, community members and Councilman Al Checca have been calling for Glick, the mayor and council president to resign.

"There's no trust. There's no accountability," said Jasen Lentz, a Derry Borough resident.

"To me, there's flags everywhere," Checca said. "We need them to resign so we can move forward and try and put things back together."

On Tuesday night, the borough council unanimously voted to discontinue its K-9 program.

"We had on the agenda to return the canine vehicle to the borough, which it has been. We made a motion and it passed, with everyone in favor to remove the cage immediately, amend the police chief's contract to take the canine out of it," Checca said.

Most residents KDKA-TV talked to said they're happy the program was disbanded.

"Since this has happened under (Glick's) watch, this needs to be resolved before we even think about another canine," Lentz said.

Smoke was the department's third K-9 in recent years, but what he was used for exactly and how often is unknown. Checca said he's repeatedly asked the mayor, but he can't get an answer.

"I'm not asking for privileged information on an ongoing investigation. I'm asking what the dog has done. I have been told the dog has assisted the state. I don't believe it's done anything in this borough," Checca said.

Council President Sara Cowen told KDKA-TV that the program is important for community outreach and networking but said going without a program will not affect the safety of the small town.

"I voted alongside my colleagues in discontinuing because I do think that our K-9 program needs to be reevaluated and reconfigured so that if issues or accidents arise, the handler has a distinct set of procedures to follow set forth by the municipality. I'd like to get a committee in place to do so," Cowan told KDKA-TV.

KDKA-TV asked Cowan where Glick has been since the incident after he was allegedly reported to be on vacation or administrative leave. Cowan had no comment.

KDKA-TV also contacted the mayor for comment and has not heard back.

"It seems more like a cover-up than an actual come forward and admit what you've done. Hiding behind an attorney doesn't help. That doesn't help your case. It doesn't look good," Lentz said.