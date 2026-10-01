Steelers' Derrick Harmon carted off with foot injury

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was carted to the locker room after suffering a foot injury during Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Harmon was taken to the locker room at Huntington Bank Field with just over 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter. The broadcast cut to Harmon on the cart, and he appeared to be talking to a trainer.

Burt Lauten, the Steelers' senior director of communications, said on social media that Harmon is questionable to return. It was not immediately known how or when Harmon was injured.

Coming into Thursday's game, Harmon had 12 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and one forced fumble. The 2025 first-round pick out of Oregon recorded a strip-sack on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 3 to seal the win for Pittsburgh.

Harmon has already dealt with a lower-body injury in his NFL career. Last season, he suffered an MCL sprain in the preseason, knocking him out for the first two regular-season games.

Pittsburgh trails Cleveland 21-7 with just over 1 minute remaining in the second quarter.

Jamel Dean injures ankle

Steelers defensive back is questionable to return with an ankle injury, the team said. He suffered the injury in the second quarter.

Dean, who signed a three-year deal with the Steelers in the offseason, had one pass defended coming into the game.