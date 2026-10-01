How to watch tonight's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game in Week 4 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 4 of the NFL schedule, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Cleveland Browns tonight in a primetime AFC North matchup. Here's how to watch tonight's game.

Ahead of Pittsburgh's primetime matchup in Cleveland, the Steelers traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys, getting two draft picks in return.

Pittsburgh (2-1) got back in the win column on Sunday with a thrilling 30-27 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, while Cleveland (2-1) beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18.

Heading into the fourth week of the NFL season, all four teams in the AFC North are tied with 2-1 records.

Tonight's Steelers-Browns kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Browns game?

The Steelers vs. Browns game can be streamed on Prime Video. The game is also available to stream with a subscription to NFL+ Premium.

Al Michaels will have the play-by-play call with analysis from Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporting from Kaylee Hartung.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Browns game on cable?

In the Pittsburgh market, tonight's Steelers vs. Browns game will air on WTAE-TV.

Channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Browns game?

The Steelers enter the Week 4 matchup against Cleveland as 2.5-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

What is the rest of the Steelers' schedule?

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, vs. New Orleans Saints in Paris, 9:30 a.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12: Friday, Nov. 27, vs. Denver Broncos, 3 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, vs. Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m.

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 14, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Date/Time TBD, vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Date/Time TBD, at Baltimore Ravens

What is the rest of the Browns' schedule?