City plans to tour Homewood House after reports of seniors living in deplorable conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Seniors living in the Homewood House said they are living in deplorable conditions.

"Saturday evening, I was lying in my bed sleeping and all this water started dripping down on me," said Deacon William Miller.

Photos sent to KDKA-TV show the flooding on the first and second floor of the senior apartment building. Residents told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah it was caused by a sewage backup Friday, and there is still some leakage.

Moreover, seniors said on Saturday they had no water, and it came back on only recently. They're dealing with all this on top of bedbugs, mice and roaches.

"Yeah, we live in the hood, but we got a building that needs worked on and y'all are basically overlooking it for the past two years that I've been here," said Hakeem Muhammad.

The owners are listed as NB Affordable Housing LLC out of New Jersey. Despite multiple attempts, they did not return KDKA-TV's calls.

Sam Gibson with We the People 412 said this is unacceptable.

"We cannot allow our senior citizens to live in such deplorable, unpleasant places. We have to fix them, so they live the rest of their lives out healthy," he said.



On Monday, city officials said they will tour every unit. Maria Montaño with the mayor's office told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah that they went with a representative with Homewood House Tuesday to discuss a path forward.