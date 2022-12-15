DEP issues notice of violation to Shell cracker plant over emissions

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell for emissions exceedances at its cracker plant in Beaver County.

The department said during the initial startup of the facility in September and October, the cracker plant's emissions of volatile organic compounds exceeded the limit set in its approved air quality plan.

The DEP said the notice of violation is just an initial step and it's actively investigating and getting additional information, data and reporting from Shell.

Emissions data from Shell in November also showed increases but not exceedances of other air contaminants like carbon monoxide and hazardous air pollutants, the department said.

As part of its investigation, the DEP requested Shell submit a root cause analysis and description of efforts to minimize flaring and an emissions exceedance report and mitigation plan that evaluates the commissioning process from the facility.