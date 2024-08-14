West Virginia dentist charged with invasion of privacy after camera found in employee bathroom

A West Virginia dentist faces charges after police said a concealed camera allegedly was found in his office's employee bathroom.

Dr. Jeremy Michael Crow turned himself in at the Weirton Police Department on Monday. Crow, 45, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was charged with 39 counts of misdemeanor criminal invasion of privacy, Police Chief Charlie Kush said in a news release.

A call to Crow's office went to voicemail Tuesday and a message left for him wasn't immediately returned.

Crow's attorney, Robert McCoid of Wheeling, said in a statement that after reviewing the allegations, "we have concluded that the government's case is thin soup at best. We are eager to test the prosecution's evidence in the courtroom and look forward to his acquittal before a jury of his peers."

The statement added that Crow would continue his dental practice.

Kush said an employee in May reported finding the camera inside a water bottle in the bathroom used by staff at Crow's office. During the investigation, at least 10 female employees reported seeing the same device. Kush said there was no evidence that any cameras were placed in the office's public bathroom.

Crow was released on $20,000 bond following arraignment, the police statement said.

Weirton is about 35 miles (60 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.