Dense fog will be in place for the holiday morning commute in the Pittsburgh area

Dense fog is expected to be in place throughout the morning commute in the Pittsburgh area.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for all of western Pennsylvania along with eastern Ohio and the panhandle of West Virginia.

The dense fog advisory will be in place through 11 a.m. on Monday.

The NWS said to expect visibility of less than 1/4 of a mile, adding that pockets of freezing fog could be possible, which can cause for slick spots on roads and sidewalks.

We haven’t seen a foggy morning like this in a while. A dense fog advisory are in place through 11 a.m. for all of western Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas too. pic.twitter.com/edVCUfyD2H — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) February 16, 2026

"Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," the NWS said in their advisory. "Pockets of freezing fog could also result in a glaze of ice on elevated surfaces and cause slick spots on roads and sidewalks, especially across portions of western Pennsylvania."

The NWS said that when driving, be sure to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance in front of you while on the road.

While the fog is expected to be an issue for the morning commute, traffic is expected to be lighter than a typical Monday due to the President's Day holiday with offices closed and several schools not in session.