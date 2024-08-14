Demolition work on Century III Mall continues as once-thriving shopping mall comes closer to being torn down

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Work continues on the old Century III Mall, but it has now progressed beyond the parking structure. Work is happening inside the old mall moving it one step closer to coming down.

According to the West Mifflin solicitor Phil DiLucente, the work being done on the inside of the old mall is to make it easier for when the outside finally comes down.

For those who shopped at Century III, it's barely a skeleton of what it used to be. A once thriving place of commerce is slowly becoming rubble. Crews are still tearing down the parking structure, but work has begun inside the mall.

"This has been a long time coming. This has been very energy-draining. Litigious," DiLucente said.

DiLucente there is still some ongoing litigation, but the borough is pleased with the progress. At this point after being ordered by a judge to work together, both the ownership group Century III Mall PA, LLC and the borough appear to be working in good faith. With some court proceeding still needed between all parties, working together is going to be essential.

"Cooperation is key, and at the end of the day, I think West Mifflin is going to see a beautiful site," DiLucente said. "I think that it's going to take a little more patience, but this structure is going to come down."

One hold-up on getting work done was an asbestos report, which DiLucente said had been done.

The work on the inside is in part getting rid of hazardous materials, in addition to bringing down the structure. Several dumpsters are scattered where cars and customers once parked.

"It certainly doesn't take as long to take it down as putting it up but with the hazardous nature I think it's going to take a little longer," DiLucente said.

According to DiLucente, there is no timeline yet on when the mall could come down. There are hopes of finding out a better picture next month.