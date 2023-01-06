Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.

Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.

We’ve been getting a lot of questions about the old Ponderosa property….all we know as a township is a permit for demo... Posted by Chippewa Township on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.

It's unclear what may end up building on the site.