Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.
Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.
The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.
It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
