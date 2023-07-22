Demolition begins on Shady Avenue Christian Assembly Church

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Demolition has already begun at the former Shady Avenue Christian Assembly Church.

Despite attempts from multiple groups to prevent it, a judge ruled on Wednesday that it could be brought down.

The building hasn't been used since 2015 but many said they didn't know it was going to be demolished so soon.

One woman, who said she was born and raised in the church, drove into town from Westmoreland County hoping to get some last-minute souvenirs.

"Just hoping to get some of the windows, actually, that's why I came down here to see if the people doing the teardown to get some windows," said Kim Rancatore. "One of my sisters-in-laws asked me if we could grab a few bricks because at least we'd have something from the church."

She said she's going to try and find out from the demolition company if anything was saved, including an organ donated to the church by Andrew Carnegie.