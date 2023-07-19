Shadyside church set for demolition after judge blocks requests to keep church standing

Shadyside church to be torn down despite efforts to preserve building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A church in Shadyside will be on the chopping block, despite efforts to preserve the building.

An Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas judge blocked three requests from the East Liberty Valley Historical Society to stop the demolition.

The church was built back in 1890 and was worshipped in by different congregations up until 2015. Efforts were made to try and repurpose the church, but the city deemed it unsafe.

KDKA's Shelley Bortz spoke to Preservation Pittsburgh on Monday about the process. It is still unknown when the actual start of demolition of the church will take place.