Delta-8 is unregulated and untested. Here's what to know about the synthetic cannabis.

Delta-8 is unregulated and untested, and more and more users are paying the price.

Health experts say the drug often contains chemicals and toxins, resulting in psychotic episodes and, in some cases, long-term damage.

Should Delta-8 be banned?

Walk into any of the now-hundreds of vape shops in the Pittsburgh region and just about any gas station, and it's yours for the asking: Delta-8.

It's an unregulated, quasi-legal form of synthetic cannabis. It's supposed to be less potent than regular marijuana, but with some users, it's resulted in psychotic episodes involving hallucinations, hospital admissions or even violence.

"You have no idea where it's made, what it's made with, what's actually in it," addiction psychiatrist Elizabeth McCord said.

Three years ago, a then-21-year-old University of Pittsburgh student took Delta-8 and went on a rampage. He stabbed Al Carlson, a random stranger in the city's Shadyside neighborhood, seven times, leaving him for dead.

After his arrest, Jasper Hilliard told police he had been in an altered state, hearing voices. And in court, both the defense and prosecution experts said Hilliard acted in a "substance-induced state of psychosis."

Still, Judge Edward Borkowski found him guilty last week of attempted homicide, saying even under the influence, Hilliard could still form intent to kill. Carlson agreed, but Hilliard's father said his son wouldn't have attacked but for the drug.

"My son was peaceful and non-violent for his entire life up to the day the crime happened, and it only happened because, like thousands of people in Pittsburgh, he took Delta-8," Jasper's father, Thomas Hilliard, said on June 16.

Delta-8 adverse reactions

The Food and Drug Administration has tracked 104 reports of adverse reactions from Delta-8, involving hallucinations, confusion, vomiting and loss of consciousness and has issued a public warning. The FDA points to the unregulated, untested nature of the drug and the unmonitored use of chemicals and potential toxins in the synthesis process.

McCord says every dose of Delta-8 is a crapshoot.

"It's manufactured through chemical conversion rather than grown naturally, so you are exposing yourself to harmful chemicals," McCord said. "It's so unregulated that you're also ingesting toxins."

But since it's so readily available, people assume it's safe — especially in the ingestible form as gummies — which McCord says is an invitation to young people who may be susceptible to long-term brain damage.

"You go to a gas station or head shop, and you see Delta-8," McCord said. "It looks like candy, and that's predatory marketing toward young individuals."

Delta-8 in Pennsylvania

But even though 22 states have now banned or severely restricted the sale of Delta-8, Pennsylvania is not one of them. A federal ban is scheduled to go into effect in November. And under proposed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana, synthetic cannabis would be subject to testing, and only authorized dealers could sell it.

This would take it out of vape shops and gas stations, but too late to prevent the tragedy involving Carlson and Tom Hilliard's son.

"I'm surprised the state of Pennsylvania hasn't done something already," Tom Hilliard said.