Man found guilty in Pittsburgh stabbing after defense argued Delta 8 caused psychotic episode

The defendant smoked Delta 8 and then stabbed a total stranger seven times, leaving him for dead. His lawyer argued that 24-year-old Jasper Hilliard was in a psychotic state and didn't know what he was doing.

On Tuesday, Judge Edward Borkowski said Hilliard intended to kill Al Carlson in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood three years ago and found Hilliard guilty of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

In his ruling, Borkowski described Hilliard as "an intelligent, bright young man" who had studied neuroscience at the University of Pittsburgh. He conceded that Hilliard was in substance-induced psychosis when he attacked Carlson, but said Hilliard told police later he was aware of what he had done.

"Despite the influence he was under, it is beyond a reasonable doubt he had a specific intent to kill," Borkowski said from the bench.

Carlson agreed, but Hilliard's father said his son wouldn't have attacked but for having smoked the drug.

"I was very happy he was found guilty on all counts," Carlson said.

"It's incredibly sad. My son was peaceful and non-violent for his entire life up to the day the crime happened, and it only happened because, like thousands of people in Pittsburgh, he took Delta 8," Jasper's father, Thomas Hilliard, said.

For the past three years, Hilliard has been on house arrest at his parents' home in New Jersey. Borkowski denied the prosecution's request to revoke his bond. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September.