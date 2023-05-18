Delicious life lessons: Dormont Elementary School students' coffee shop raises money for a good cause

DORMONT (KDKA) - This morning, the Dormont Elementary School started the day off with some sweets and treats!

All of those goodies were being sold by the students for a good cause.

What began as a fun way to learn math turned into a fun philanthropic small business.

The students took turns serving and selling pastries and coffee to dozens of friends, teachers, and parents.

It was the second annual "Fifth Grade Coffee Shop" that the school has put on and Principal Brian Werner said that it all grew out of a conversation with teachers wanting to do a project-based learning experience with the kids.

Werner hopes that these fifth graders see the positive outcome an event like this has.

"Honestly, I want them to recognize just what an impact that they are making even as fifth graders," he said. "That they have come together, collaborating with each other to make a difference in the world and in our community. That is the biggest takeaway."

Proceeds from the coffee shop go to help Jubilee Kitchen in the Hill District.

Last year, the coffee shop raised more than $800 and this year, they're on track to match or better that number.

Amy Burlson, the parent of a fifth grader, said that this is not only a great event for charity and the community, but it's a great day for fun and on-the-job education.

"The young man that was checking me out, AJ, said, 'Do you want your change?' So he was kind of rounding up the money that I was contributing to the event," she said with a smile.

If you weren't able to make it today - no worries! It's happening again next year after it continues to prove to not only be profitable but delicious.