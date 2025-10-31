Investigators seek information after deer shot over bait on private Westmoreland County property

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information about four people accused of dragging the carcass of a deer from private property after shooting it over bait in Westmoreland County.

The Game Commission posted on its Operation Game Thief Facebook page on Thursday, asking people for information about the illegal taking of a white-tailed deer on Cornwall Drive in North Huntingdon Township.

Around noon on Sunday, Oct. 26, the state game warden said that the deer was shot over bait on a private property between Cornwall Drive and Colonial Manor. Investigators shared photos of a person who a witness told police was involved. The witness said that person and three others were seen dragging the deer's carcass through his property.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information about four people accused of dragging the carcass of a deer from private property after shooting it over bait in Westmoreland County. (Photo: Pennsylvania Game Commission)

When asked to leave, the warden said the four people quickly loaded the deer's body into a red, two-toned Ford pickup truck parked along Cornwall Drive and left the area.

The Game Commission is asking anyone with information to report it to 1-833-PGC-HUNT or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online.

Operation Game Thief is a silent witness anti-poaching program that the Game Commission says encourages people to report any suspicious activity. The toll-free hotline is available 24/7.