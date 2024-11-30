Deer rifle season begins today in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of hunters across the Keystone State will be heading out to the woods for the start of deer rifle season in Pennsylvania.

The rifle season begins today and goes until December 14 and with tomorrow being December 1 and a Sunday, it will be the only Sunday hunting day of the year with December 8 being considered an off day.

Meanwhile, in West Virginia, buck firearm season is already underway.

With the beginning of the season, there's plenty to keep in mind.

Experts say you should maintain your equipment year-round, not just at the beginning of the season. Hunters also should be spaced 25 to 40 yards apart and always be in sight of one another, as well.

They also remind hunters to not shoot at game moving between you and someone else.

Hunters should tell people where they're going and when they plan to return. Also be sure to pack extra supplies which include food, medication, and water.

Also, if you're not hunting, say if you're using game lands for hiking you are still required to wear orange clothing in order to make sure you stand out.

Of course, make sure to stay warm out there. Not dressing adequately could make for a brutal day while hunting.

"There is nothing that is more miserable and can ruin a deer hunt for you than to be cold because you start to get fidgety, of course, you're miserable," said Nick Hoffman, host of Nick's Wild Ride.

"Any clothing line is going to start with a base layer," added Karn Skolnick, Director of Marketing of NTA Enterprises. "It is what's going to keep your core warm. You want a base layer that can wick moisture away from you, and quickly dry so it doesn't stay clammy against your body. You then want to go to a mid-layer to encapsulate the heat that you have from your base layer, and then you're going to start looking at outer garments. At this time of year, windproof is critical."

The tradition continues today for many and memories will once again be made through December 14.