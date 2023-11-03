Deal Or No Deal: Finding the best deals, saving the most money, and getting the best gifts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The calendar has turned and we're into November and that means the shopping frenzy is upon us!

Gone are the days when you had to wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday - the deals are out there now but should you buy or should you wait?

To buy or not to buy, well, it all depends on the deal and your diligence.

You certainly don't have to look hard to find Black Friday-adjacent deals out there right now after you've budgeted your holiday dollars.

"They know you only have so much spend so they're offering these little treats for you now in the hopes that you'll buy those air pods or that laptop for whomever on your list now, instead of with their competitors," said truetae.com shopping expert Trae Bodge. "I think it's really confusing for shoppers because they don't know when to shop."

Retailers are hard at work trying to one-up Black Friday and Cyber Monday so Bodge is here to help you spot when to buy and when to pass.

"That's when we'll see the deepest depth and breadth of sales," she said.

So, if you see a deal now? Hit a momentary pause because it might not be the best one.

"If you find a deal right now and it looks good, search the item online and get a sense of where it's being priced elsewhere," Bodge cautioned.

If you do buy, make sure the seller is offering price protection just in case the price drops later.

"If you buy it early, you can get a refund after," she said.

Bodge added that these early deals being offered right now are on all sorts of electronics as well as beauty products and while it can be tempting, she does have some tips on how to restrain yourself.

Make a list of what you need

Know who you're buying for

Create and stick to a price limit

The last one is crucial because those impulse buys can lead to overspending and regret.

We all want to save money and find deals, and this is the time of the year to buy those big things because they're usually on a deeper discount.

"Electronics, apparel, beauty items, small home appliances," those are all the things Bodge said to look for this time of year, especially between Black Friday and Christmas Day. "You can expect better prices on things like toys, winter apparel, and holiday merchandise."

Memberships can certainly help, like AARP which contrary to popular belief, anyone can join for $16/year.

"You can save significantly on everything from holiday gifts from vendors like FTD to providers like the UPS Store if you're shipping your gifts," she explained.

She added that warehouse clubs can get you great deals on your holiday food and more.

"I see very significant discounts on things like TVs, laptops, phones, and things like that," Bodge said.

However, she did caution to double-check the deal because if you assume you're getting the best deal simply because you're in a wholesale club, you might be wrong. Always take a second to do your research, she said.

Here's a twist: Bodge said to think about experimental gifts.

"Especially for Millennials and Gen Zers - they're preferring experiences over stuff," she said. "You can do something fun like a group trip with your friends just to go ice skating or hiking rather than exchanging gifts. It's so much cheaper you can take pictures and create memories along the way."

The gift would be whatever they need in order to have that experience.

Finally, her call for restraint and checking out the deals is well-meaning, but things sell out if you don't strike while it's available.

So, if it's a good deal, check the price protection and if it goes on sale after your purchase? Get that refund!