72-year-old woman charged in deadly wrong-way Mon/Fayette Expressway crash

A 72-year-old woman from Ohio has been charged in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash that happened on the Mon/Fayette Expressway earlier this year.

Maciola Newman, 72, of Pickering, Ohio, is facing multiple charges including homicide by vehicle in connection with the crash that happened around 4:30 a.m. on July 14, 2026, near the Interstate 70 interchange of the expressway.

Jacob Huber, 24, was killed in the crash. Investigators said he was driving southbound on the expressway when he was hit by a vehicle traveling the wrong way.

According to court paperwork, Newman and her passenger in their vehicle were each seriously injured in the crash and flown to Allegheny General Hospital.

Investigators didn't detail what specifically led up to the crash, but said that "the physical evidence supports" that Newman's vehicle was the one traveling the wrong way on the expressway.

Newman's charges include homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and traffic offenses.

Court records show that Newman has a court appearance for a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.