One killed, two injured in early-morning wrong-way crash on Mon/Fayette Expressway

One person was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash on the Mon/Fayette Expressway in Washington County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday near the Interstate 70 interchange in Fallowfield Township, according to the Pennsylvania State Police and the Washington County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said that Jacob Huber, 24, was driving in the southbound lanes when he was hit by another vehicle that was driving the wrong way, going northbound in the southbound lanes.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash along the Mon/Fayette Expressway in Washington County. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Two other people were injured in the crash, according to the State Police.

Both of those individuals were airlifted to the hospital Pittsburgh, Washington County dispatchers said. Their conditions are unknown.

Huber was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said.

The crash is under investigation by the State Police and the coroner's office.