Woman dead after apparent stabbing in North Braddock, county police say

A woman has died after an apparent stabbing in North Braddock, Allegheny County police said Saturday.

Eastern Mon Valley Regional police were notified of a deceased woman inside a residence in the 400 block of Lobinger Avenue just before 10 a.m. Saturday. Allegheny County police's homicide unit was also requested to the scene.

Preliminary information suggests the female was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Detectives are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.