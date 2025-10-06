Watch CBS News
Woman charged with homicide following deadly Burrell Township stabbing

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

A woman has been charged with homicide following a deadly stabbing that took place in Burrell Township, Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Jessica Morelli, 36 is facing homicide and aggravated assault charges in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday evening along Pender Avenue.

Troopers said they were called to a home in the area for a reported stabbing along with officers from the Blairsville Borough Police Department. 

When a Blairsville officer arrived at the home, he found Morelli along with a man who had been stabbed multiple times, troopers said. 

The man, who has yet to be identified, was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh where he later died.

State Police said a knife was recovered at the home and Morelli was taken into custody without incident.

Morelli is being held in the Indiana County Jail and is awaiting arraignment. 

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing at this time.

Mike Darnay

