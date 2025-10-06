Woman charged with homicide following deadly Burrell Township stabbing

A woman has been charged with homicide following a deadly stabbing that took place in Burrell Township, Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Jessica Morelli, 36 is facing homicide and aggravated assault charges in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday evening along Pender Avenue.

Troopers said they were called to a home in the area for a reported stabbing along with officers from the Blairsville Borough Police Department.

When a Blairsville officer arrived at the home, he found Morelli along with a man who had been stabbed multiple times, troopers said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh where he later died.

State Police said a knife was recovered at the home and Morelli was taken into custody without incident.

Morelli is being held in the Indiana County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing at this time.