Shooting in Pittsburgh's Middle Hill neighborhood leaves 1 man dead

A man was shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh's Middle Hill neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of Webster Avenue on Sunday evening, where arriving officers found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officers performed CPR before medics transported him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

