Alleged gunman dead after firing at police during traffic stop in Westmoreland County

One person has died after allegedly shooting at a Ligonier police officer during a traffic stop on Saturday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Westmoreland County say an officer was conducting a traffic stop along Route 30 when the driver shot at the officer.

The driver then appeared to turn the gun on themself, police added. The driver was confirmed deceased at the scene.

The investigation has now been turned over to Westmoreland County detectives.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office issued a brief statement to KDKA-TV on Saturday night regarding the incident.

"County detectives are on scene of a police-related incident. It is contained. There are no injuries to officers and no threat to the community."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.