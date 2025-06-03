One person killed in Lawrenceville shooting

One man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Police were called to Butler and 50th Street just around 3:45 p.m. for reports of two individuals involved in an altercation near the Sunoco gas station.

Arriving officers found the victim on the ground near a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the chest. A bystander attempted to render aid, but the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

A lone suspect remained on the scene and called 911 to report the incident. He was detained by police and taken into custody for questioning.

The names of the victim or suspect haven't been released.