Watch CBS News
Local News

One person killed in Lawrenceville shooting

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

One man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Police were called to Butler and 50th Street just around 3:45 p.m. for reports of two individuals involved in an altercation near the Sunoco gas station.

Arriving officers found the victim on the ground near a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the chest. A bystander attempted to render aid, but the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by medical personnel. 

A lone suspect remained on the scene and called 911 to report the incident. He was detained by police and taken into custody for questioning.

The names of the victim or suspect haven't been released.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.