Pittsburgh police investigating deadly shooting in Greenfield

Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in broad daylight in the city's Greenfield neighborhood on Sunday.

Zone 4 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Montclair Street just before 2 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute.

Arriving officers entered an apartment complex and found a woman who was declared deceased. Officers conducted a sweep of the residence and found a man inside a bedroom. The man resisted officers as they tried to take him into custody, police said.

The man was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

The Mobile Crime Unit responded to process the scene and found multiple shell casings. Homicide detectives are continuing to lead the active investigation.