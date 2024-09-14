County police investigating deadly, early morning shooting in McKeesport

Woman killed in early morning shooting in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - A woman is dead and police are investigating the early morning deadly shooting.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, just after 5 a.m., county dispatch was made aware of a shooting in the 40 block of Crawford Village.

Once police and medics arrived they found a woman had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are now investigating.

They are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS and callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA-TV on air and online for the latest details.