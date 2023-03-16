Watch CBS News
1 dead after Sewickley Township house fire

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a house fire in Sewickley Township.

Officials said fire crews were called to the Westmoreland County home on Yukon Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday. 

Two brothers who were riding ATVs told KDKA-TV they heard an explosion and saw flames. The brothers said they saw a woman at the back door and carried her away from the home. She told them her husband was still inside. 

The victim has not been identified. Officials are investigating. 

First published on March 16, 2023 / 5:59 PM

