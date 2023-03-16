1 dead after Sewickley Township house fire
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a house fire in Sewickley Township.
Officials said fire crews were called to the Westmoreland County home on Yukon Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Two brothers who were riding ATVs told KDKA-TV they heard an explosion and saw flames. The brothers said they saw a woman at the back door and carried her away from the home. She told them her husband was still inside.
The victim has not been identified. Officials are investigating.
