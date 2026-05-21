Motorcyclist found dead near I-79 in Cranberry 2 days after crash, police say

A deadly motorcycle crash in Cranberry Township near Interstate 79 was discovered more than two days after it happened, Pennsylvania State Police said.

According to the police report, troopers believe 36-year-old Milo Corll was driving his Harley-Davidson on the ramp from Route 228 onto I-79 northbound near the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex when he crashed sometime around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. But police said he wasn't discovered until around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said Corll's motorcycle went off the ramp and into an area of saplings and foliage. Corll was thrown from his bike, which continued on until landing on the southern side of the ramp. He wasn't wearing a helmet and sustained a fatal injury, police said.

Troopers said they were able to confirm the date and time of the crash by using surveillance video from a nearby business, VEG ER for Pets.

Police didn't release any other details about the crash.

The Cranberry Police Department, the Cranberry Fire Company, PennDOT and the Butler County coroner also responded to the scene.