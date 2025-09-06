30-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Indiana County, state police say

A 30-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident in Indiana County late Friday night.

State troopers were dispatched just before midnight Friday to Old Route 119 Highway South near Johnson Road in White Township after receiving a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.

Arriving troopers found the victim, later identified as Bryan William Daniel Boyd of Homer City, deceased on scene.

Through an investigation, troopers determined that Boyd was found lying on his back within the southbound travel lane of Old Route 119 Highway South when he was struck by a 2002 Toyota Tacoma, which was traveling south on the roadway.

Troopers noted that the roadway where the incident was reported was dark with limited streetlights and that the vehicle had traveled over a small hill before the incident.

A 16-year-old contacted 911 around 12:55 a.m. to report that he was the driver of the vehicle. State police eventually made contact with the teen, who was interviewed while accompanied by his parents.

The investigation is ongoing.