1 man dead following apartment fire in Wilkinsburg

A man has died following a fire inside an apartment complex in Wilkinsburg, officials said.

Multiple fire crews were called to the Douglas Plaza Apartments on Laketon Road on Monday afternoon, forcing dozens of residents outside.

Many residents were seen wrapped in blankets, wearing masks, with some struggling to breathe as they waited for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Residents say the shock is just setting in as they realize one of their friends didn't make it out. The victim, a quadriplegic, couldn't escape the building in time. His identity has not been released.

"We've known him. We've known him a long time. His mother used to be here. She passed away quite a number of years ago, and he was in a wheelchair. He needed help. So, I am sad to know that he passed," resident Denise White said.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal has been requested to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. County police have also been called to assist.