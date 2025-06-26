Watch CBS News
Local News

One person dead, another hospitalized after four homes in Duquesne go up in flames

By Jessica Riley,
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Four homes in Duquesne go up in flames
Four homes in Duquesne go up in flames 02:16

A morning in the City of Duquesene went from peaceful to hectic in a flash when four homes went up in flames, leaving at least one person dead. 

The fires started around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, and all four of the homes were occupied at the time. 

Now, as of 6:45 a.m., police have confirmed that at least one person is dead. 

duquesnefires2.png
A street-level view of the four homes that caught fire on N. 3rd Street early on Thursday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Of the four homes involved in the fire, one has been deemed a total loss while the other three have suffered heat and water damage. 

Along with the deceased, one other person was taken to the hospital for treatment, but their condition was not provided. 

Allegheny County police homicide detectives, along with the county fire marshal, are investigating. 

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest on air and online. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.