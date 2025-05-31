Watch CBS News
One dead after being hit by a car in Washington County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Washington County Police investigating deadly crash
Washington County Police investigating deadly crash 00:23

An investigation is underway after a person was hit by a car in Washington County just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. 

According to information from the Washington County Coroner's office, a driver stopped to help another driver in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue in the City of Washington. 

One of the drivers who had pulled over stopped because they believed they had hit an animal on the road. 

Once they learned it was a person, they called 911. 

The Washington Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and Washington Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. 

The Washington Police Department is investigating, and the coroner's office has said that the identity of the victim is on hold until the next of kin is notified. 

Patrick Damp

