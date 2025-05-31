One dead after being hit by a car in Washington County

An investigation is underway after a person was hit by a car in Washington County just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to information from the Washington County Coroner's office, a driver stopped to help another driver in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue in the City of Washington.

One of the drivers who had pulled over stopped because they believed they had hit an animal on the road.

Once they learned it was a person, they called 911.

The Washington Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and Washington Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The Washington Police Department is investigating, and the coroner's office has said that the identity of the victim is on hold until the next of kin is notified.