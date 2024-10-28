Watch CBS News
One person killed in overnight crash in South Huntington Township

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SOUTH HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an overnight crash along Rt. 981 in South Huntington Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers tell KDKA that the coroner was called to the scene of the crash along Rt. 981 near the intersection with Mendon Road for a two-vehicle crash that happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday. 

screenshot-2024-10-28-070216.png
One person was killed in an overnight crash along Rt. 981 in South Huntington Township, Westmoreland County. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers say that one person was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released. 

Aerial footage from the KDKA Drone Team appears to show a black sedan with heavy damage along the roadway. It's unclear what other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police out of the Belle Vernon barracks are handling the investigation into the crash.

It's unclear if any other injuries have been reported.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh.

