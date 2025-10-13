4 people killed in Mercer County crash

Four people were killed Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Mercer West Middlesex Road in Lackawannock Township, Mercer County, authorities said.

The Mercer County Coroner's Office identified two victims as Jacob James Leathe, 21, and Urie Byler, 19. The two other victims were identified as Larry Miller and Cynthia Miller, according to CBS affiliate WKBN.

State police said Leathe was driving east on Mercer West Middlesex Road at a high rate of speed when his vehicle collided with a late-model Toyota pickup truck that was traveling west and trying to make a left turn. Byler was a front-seat passenger in Leathe's vehicle.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene at 7:35 p.m. by Mercer County Chief Deputy Coroner Robert L. Snyder. The coroner's office said they died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Larry and Cynthia Miller, both 76, were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County Coroner's Office.