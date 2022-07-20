Motorcyclists dies in 2-vehicle crash in Glen Osborne
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Allegheny County on Wednesday.
Around 3:40 p.m., Allegheny County 911 was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle at Ohio River Boulevard and River Road in Glen Osborne.
Police said the preliminary investigation showed a vehicle traveling southbound made a left-hand turn and the motorcyclist, traveling northbound, hit the driver's vehicle.
An investigation is underway.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.