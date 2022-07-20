Watch CBS News
Motorcyclists dies in 2-vehicle crash in Glen Osborne

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Allegheny County on Wednesday.

Around 3:40 p.m., Allegheny County 911 was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle at Ohio River Boulevard and River Road in Glen Osborne.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed a vehicle traveling southbound made a left-hand turn and the motorcyclist, traveling northbound, hit the driver's vehicle. 

An investigation is underway.

