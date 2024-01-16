1 dead, 3 injured, including infant, in crash in O'Hara Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed and three people were injured, including an infant, in a two-vehicle crash in O'Hara Township.

In a news release, the Allegheny County Police Department said that the crash happened on Tuesday at around 6:20 p.m. on Freeport Road near Powers Run Road.

At the scene of the crash, first responders found a Chevrolet that was driven by a 68-year-old woman with a 74-year-old man in the front passenger seat. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. He was later identified as Michael Vernon by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. The woman was taken to a local hospital and last listed in critical but stable condition.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was a Jeep. It was driven by a 28-year-old woman with an infant in the back seat. Both were taken to local hospitals and last listed in stable condition.

No other information was released by law enforcement. Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.