Pa. State Police investigating deadly crash in Georges Township, Fayette County

One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Monday night.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said the coroner's office was called to the scene of a crash near the intersection of Morgantown Road and Tent Church Road just after 9 p.m. on Monday.

24-year-old Tyler Shaffer was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that several other people were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries are unclear at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police out of the Uniontown barracks are leading the investigation into the deadly crash.