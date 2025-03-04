Watch CBS News
Pa. State Police investigating deadly crash in Georges Township, Fayette County

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Deadly Fayette Co. crash under investigation
Deadly Fayette Co. crash under investigation 00:17

One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Monday night. 

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said the coroner's office was called to the scene of a crash near the intersection of Morgantown Road and Tent Church Road just after 9 p.m. on Monday. 

24-year-old Tyler Shaffer was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that several other people were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries are unclear at this time. 

Pennsylvania State Police out of the Uniontown barracks are leading the investigation into the deadly crash. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.



