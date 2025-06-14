Shooting inside Duquesne club leaves one person dead

A 26-year-old is dead after a late-night shooting in Duquesne.

According to information provided by Allegheny County Police, just after 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Grant Avenue for a reported shooting. Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot.

Medics arrived and took him to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The medical examiner identified him as 26-year-old Tywone McClain.

Early investigation by detectives has found that the fight took place inside the Safari Club, which led to the shooting.

They believe the shooting took place inside the club.

Allegheny County Police is asking anyone with information to call their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.