Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting inside Duquesne club leaves one person dead

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A 26-year-old is dead after a late-night shooting in Duquesne. 

According to information provided by Allegheny County Police, just after 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Grant Avenue for a reported shooting. Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot. 

Medics arrived and took him to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. 

The medical examiner identified him as 26-year-old Tywone McClain. 

Early investigation by detectives has found that the fight took place inside the Safari Club, which led to the shooting. 

They believe the shooting took place inside the club. 

Allegheny County Police is asking anyone with information to call their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.