Man pronounced dead following possible DUI ATV crash in Butler County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a late-night ATV crash in Butler County. 

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened just before midnight in Donegal Township on Chicora Fennelton Road near Geibel Road. 

Troopers said that the driver was attempting to make a turn, lost control, crashed, and ultimately suffered deadly injuries as a result of the ATV rolling over during the crash.

He was identified as 39-year-old David Sibenac of Gibsonia. 

State police do believe that Sibenac was under the influence at the time of the crash. 

