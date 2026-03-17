Nearly a dozen dead coyotes found dumped on Ohio hillside

Nearly a dozen coyotes were found dead along a hillside in Ohio, officials said.

The dead coyotes were found on a hillside off Gallia Drive in Miami Township, Hamilton County, CBS affiliate WKRC reported. Residents in the area had been complaining about a strong odor coming from the hillside before the discovery, Miami Township Administrator Jim Brett told the news outlet on Tuesday.

Kathy Garza-Behr, a spokesperson for the Ohio Division of Wildlife, reportedly said the coyotes appear to have been shot. The agency is investigating, adding that the dead animals were found on private property.

"The investigation is ongoing, primarily as a private property litter investigation," Garza-Behr told WKRC.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area and the dead animals, as they can carry diseases. Brett is asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance footage to see if they captured anything suspicious.

"We're trying to figure out exactly what happened," Brett told WKRC.

No other information was released on Tuesday. The investigation continues.