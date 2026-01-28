Death of child found at Harrison Township home under investigation

The death of a child found at a home in Harrison Township is under investigation.

Allegheny County police said they're investigating the death of a child on Pine near Center. Police haven't released any other details about the child, but it was still an active scene on Wednesday evening.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m. for Harrison Township police to respond to a home. It wasn't long before county police were requested to the scene and their crime scene truck showed up.

For hours, KDKA-TV saw detectives walking in and out of the home, trying to collect as much evidence as they could.

Neighbors said they believe at least two children live there with at least two adults, a man and a woman. Neighbors said they've lived there for about a year.